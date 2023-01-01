amount-spellout.10000 Costa Rican colóns to Guinean francs

Convert CRC to GNF at the real exchange rate

10000 crc
164630 gnf

1.00000 CRC = 16.46300 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8690351.1065592.00651.463851.620960.9338218.778
1 GBP1.150711.27335105.8751.684511.86531.0745521.6086
1 USD0.90370.78533183.14721.32291.464880.843816.9699
1 INR0.01086880.009445060.012026910.01591030.01761790.01014830.204095

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.46300 GNF
5 CRC82.31500 GNF
10 CRC164.63000 GNF
20 CRC329.26000 GNF
50 CRC823.15000 GNF
100 CRC1646.30000 GNF
250 CRC4115.75000 GNF
500 CRC8231.50000 GNF
1000 CRC16463.00000 GNF
2000 CRC32926.00000 GNF
5000 CRC82315.00000 GNF
10000 CRC164630.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.06074 CRC
5 GNF0.30371 CRC
10 GNF0.60742 CRC
20 GNF1.21485 CRC
50 GNF3.03712 CRC
100 GNF6.07424 CRC
250 GNF15.18560 CRC
500 GNF30.37120 CRC
1000 GNF60.74240 CRC
2000 GNF121.48480 CRC
5000 GNF303.71200 CRC
10000 GNF607.42400 CRC