1 Costa Rican colón to Ethiopian birrs

Convert CRC to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 crc
0.11 etb

1.00000 CRC = 0.10750 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ethiopian Birr
1 CRC0.10750 ETB
5 CRC0.53748 ETB
10 CRC1.07496 ETB
20 CRC2.14992 ETB
50 CRC5.37480 ETB
100 CRC10.74960 ETB
250 CRC26.87400 ETB
500 CRC53.74800 ETB
1000 CRC107.49600 ETB
2000 CRC214.99200 ETB
5000 CRC537.48000 ETB
10000 CRC1074.96000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Costa Rican Colón
1 ETB9.30271 CRC
5 ETB46.51355 CRC
10 ETB93.02710 CRC
20 ETB186.05420 CRC
50 ETB465.13550 CRC
100 ETB930.27100 CRC
250 ETB2325.67750 CRC
500 ETB4651.35500 CRC
1000 ETB9302.71000 CRC
2000 ETB18605.42000 CRC
5000 ETB46513.55000 CRC
10000 ETB93027.10000 CRC