250 Costa Rican colóns to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert CRC to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 crc
3.41 cny

1.00000 CRC = 0.01363 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8687851.1063592.04261.463481.620910.93457518.7789
1 GBP1.1510311.2734105.941.684451.865651.0757321.6143
1 USD0.90390.785299183.19481.32281.465090.8447516.9737
1 INR0.01086450.009439280.0120210.01590.01761040.01015390.204024

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CRC0.01363 CNY
5 CRC0.06813 CNY
10 CRC0.13627 CNY
20 CRC0.27254 CNY
50 CRC0.68134 CNY
100 CRC1.36268 CNY
250 CRC3.40670 CNY
500 CRC6.81340 CNY
1000 CRC13.62680 CNY
2000 CRC27.25360 CNY
5000 CRC68.13400 CNY
10000 CRC136.26800 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Costa Rican Colón
1 CNY73.38490 CRC
5 CNY366.92450 CRC
10 CNY733.84900 CRC
20 CNY1467.69800 CRC
50 CNY3669.24500 CRC
100 CNY7338.49000 CRC
250 CNY18346.22500 CRC
500 CNY36692.45000 CRC
1000 CNY73384.90000 CRC
2000 CNY146769.80000 CRC
5000 CNY366924.50000 CRC
10000 CNY733849.00000 CRC