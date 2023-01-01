5 Costa Rican colóns to Bahraini dinars

Convert CRC to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0.004 bhd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00072 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahraini Dinar
1 CRC0.00072 BHD
5 CRC0.00360 BHD
10 CRC0.00719 BHD
20 CRC0.01439 BHD
50 CRC0.03597 BHD
100 CRC0.07195 BHD
250 CRC0.17987 BHD
500 CRC0.35974 BHD
1000 CRC0.71948 BHD
2000 CRC1.43897 BHD
5000 CRC3.59742 BHD
10000 CRC7.19484 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BHD1389.89000 CRC
5 BHD6949.45000 CRC
10 BHD13898.90000 CRC
20 BHD27797.80000 CRC
50 BHD69494.50000 CRC
100 BHD138989.00000 CRC
250 BHD347472.50000 CRC
500 BHD694945.00000 CRC
1000 BHD1389890.00000 CRC
2000 BHD2779780.00000 CRC
5000 BHD6949450.00000 CRC
10000 BHD13898900.00000 CRC