amount-spellout.10000 Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

Convert CRC to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 crc
33.74 bgn

1.00000 CRC = 0.00337 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868691.106492.00891.463931.620030.9340518.7569
1 GBP1.1511611.2737105.9221.68531.8651.0752421.5932
1 USD0.903850.785114183.16061.323151.464240.8440516.9531
1 INR0.01086850.009440940.012024910.01591080.01760730.01014960.20386

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00337 BGN
5 CRC0.01687 BGN
10 CRC0.03374 BGN
20 CRC0.06748 BGN
50 CRC0.16869 BGN
100 CRC0.33739 BGN
250 CRC0.84347 BGN
500 CRC1.68694 BGN
1000 CRC3.37389 BGN
2000 CRC6.74778 BGN
5000 CRC16.86945 BGN
10000 CRC33.73890 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN296.39400 CRC
5 BGN1481.97000 CRC
10 BGN2963.94000 CRC
20 BGN5927.88000 CRC
50 BGN14819.70000 CRC
100 BGN29639.40000 CRC
250 BGN74098.50000 CRC
500 BGN148197.00000 CRC
1000 BGN296394.00000 CRC
2000 BGN592788.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1481970.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2963940.00000 CRC