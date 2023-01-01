amount-spellout.1000 Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

Convert CRC to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
3.37 bgn

1.00000 CRC = 0.00337 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00337 BGN
5 CRC0.01687 BGN
10 CRC0.03374 BGN
20 CRC0.06748 BGN
50 CRC0.16869 BGN
100 CRC0.33738 BGN
250 CRC0.84345 BGN
500 CRC1.68690 BGN
1000 CRC3.37379 BGN
2000 CRC6.74758 BGN
5000 CRC16.86895 BGN
10000 CRC33.73790 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN296.40200 CRC
5 BGN1482.01000 CRC
10 BGN2964.02000 CRC
20 BGN5928.04000 CRC
50 BGN14820.10000 CRC
100 BGN29640.20000 CRC
250 BGN74100.50000 CRC
500 BGN148201.00000 CRC
1000 BGN296402.00000 CRC
2000 BGN592804.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1482010.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2964020.00000 CRC