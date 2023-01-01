50 Colombian pesos to CFP francs

Convert COP to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 cop
1 xpf

1.00000 COP = 0.02833 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689851.106592.08551.463731.620180.93473518.7586
1 GBP1.1507711.2732105.9591.684251.864271.0756621.5847
1 USD0.903750.785423183.22231.322851.464240.844816.9531
1 INR0.01085950.009437650.01201610.01589540.01759430.01015110.203709

How to convert Colombian pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFP Franc
1 COP0.02833 XPF
5 COP0.14164 XPF
10 COP0.28329 XPF
20 COP0.56657 XPF
50 COP1.41643 XPF
100 COP2.83287 XPF
250 COP7.08217 XPF
500 COP14.16435 XPF
1000 COP28.32870 XPF
2000 COP56.65740 XPF
5000 COP141.64350 XPF
10000 COP283.28700 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Colombian Peso
1 XPF35.29980 COP
5 XPF176.49900 COP
10 XPF352.99800 COP
20 XPF705.99600 COP
50 XPF1764.99000 COP
100 XPF3529.98000 COP
250 XPF8824.95000 COP
500 XPF17649.90000 COP
1000 XPF35299.80000 COP
2000 XPF70599.60000 COP
5000 XPF176499.00000 COP
10000 XPF352998.00000 COP