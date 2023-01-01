500 Colombian pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert COP to MDL at the real exchange rate

500 cop
2.25 mdl

1.00000 COP = 0.00451 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86921.1063591.98661.463541.620190.9340918.7957
1 GBP1.1504811.2729105.8341.683861.86411.0746521.6252
1 USD0.903850.785608183.14421.322851.464450.8442516.9889
1 INR0.01087120.009448740.012027310.01591030.01761340.0101540.204331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 COP0.00451 MDL
5 COP0.02253 MDL
10 COP0.04506 MDL
20 COP0.09011 MDL
50 COP0.22528 MDL
100 COP0.45055 MDL
250 COP1.12638 MDL
500 COP2.25276 MDL
1000 COP4.50552 MDL
2000 COP9.01104 MDL
5000 COP22.52760 MDL
10000 COP45.05520 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Colombian Peso
1 MDL221.95000 COP
5 MDL1109.75000 COP
10 MDL2219.50000 COP
20 MDL4439.00000 COP
50 MDL11097.50000 COP
100 MDL22195.00000 COP
250 MDL55487.50000 COP
500 MDL110975.00000 COP
1000 MDL221950.00000 COP
2000 MDL443900.00000 COP
5000 MDL1109750.00000 COP
10000 MDL2219500.00000 COP