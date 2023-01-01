amount-spellout.1000 Colombian pesos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert COP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
0.94 ils

1.00000 COP = 0.00094 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.90351.32270.7852991.462741.319855.49418.5524
1 EUR1.1068511.464030.869181.619031.4608261.423520.5347
1 CAD0.7560290.68304610.5937091.105870.99780841.955114.0262
1 GBP1.27341.150511.6843311.862651.6806370.666123.6246

How to convert Colombian pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 COP0.00094 ILS
5 COP0.00471 ILS
10 COP0.00942 ILS
20 COP0.01885 ILS
50 COP0.04712 ILS
100 COP0.09424 ILS
250 COP0.23560 ILS
500 COP0.47120 ILS
1000 COP0.94241 ILS
2000 COP1.88481 ILS
5000 COP4.71203 ILS
10000 COP9.42406 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Colombian Peso
1 ILS1061.11000 COP
5 ILS5305.55000 COP
10 ILS10611.10000 COP
20 ILS21222.20000 COP
50 ILS53055.50000 COP
100 ILS106111.00000 COP
250 ILS265277.50000 COP
500 ILS530555.00000 COP
1000 ILS1061110.00000 COP
2000 ILS2122220.00000 COP
5000 ILS5305550.00000 COP
10000 ILS10611100.00000 COP