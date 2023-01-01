amount-spellout.10000 Colombian pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert COP to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 cop
18.45 cny

1.00000 COP = 0.00184 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869411.1064591.99421.463891.619040.933318.7495
1 GBP1.1502111.2727105.8171.683851.862311.0734921.5667
1 USD0.903750.785731183.14361.323051.463270.843516.9456
1 INR0.01087020.009450290.012027410.01591280.01759930.01014510.203811

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 COP0.00184 CNY
5 COP0.00922 CNY
10 COP0.01845 CNY
20 COP0.03689 CNY
50 COP0.09223 CNY
100 COP0.18445 CNY
250 COP0.46113 CNY
500 COP0.92225 CNY
1000 COP1.84451 CNY
2000 COP3.68902 CNY
5000 COP9.22255 CNY
10000 COP18.44510 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Colombian Peso
1 CNY542.14900 COP
5 CNY2710.74500 COP
10 CNY5421.49000 COP
20 CNY10842.98000 COP
50 CNY27107.45000 COP
100 CNY54214.90000 COP
250 CNY135537.25000 COP
500 CNY271074.50000 COP
1000 CNY542149.00000 COP
2000 CNY1084298.00000 COP
5000 CNY2710745.00000 COP
10000 CNY5421490.00000 COP