Convert CHF to TMT at the real exchange rate

100 Swiss francs to Turkmenistani manats

100 chf
389.91 tmt

SFr.1.000 CHF = T3.899 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.6141.3761.514157.091.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.8221.4781.626168.751.748
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5321.7531.928200.1482.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CHF3,89907 TMT
5 CHF19,49535 TMT
10 CHF38,99070 TMT
20 CHF77,98140 TMT
50 CHF194,95350 TMT
100 CHF389,90700 TMT
250 CHF974,76750 TMT
500 CHF1.949,53500 TMT
1000 CHF3.899,07000 TMT
2000 CHF7.798,14000 TMT
5000 CHF19.495,35000 TMT
10000 CHF38.990,70000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 TMT0,25647 CHF
5 TMT1,28236 CHF
10 TMT2,56471 CHF
20 TMT5,12942 CHF
50 TMT12,82355 CHF
100 TMT25,64710 CHF
250 TMT64,11775 CHF
500 TMT128,23550 CHF
1000 TMT256,47100 CHF
2000 TMT512,94200 CHF
5000 TMT1.282,35500 CHF
10000 TMT2.564,71000 CHF