Swiss franc to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 25.078,600 today, reflecting a -1.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.757% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 25.416,700 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 25.035,300 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.766% decrease in value.