Convert CHF to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 Swiss francs to Polish zloty

100 chf
450.14 pln

SFr.1.000 CHF = zł4.501 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.7849683.64591.375651.51332157.11.628
1 EUR1.074110.8430989.84411.477591.62545168.7451.74864
1 GBP1.273951.186111106.5611.752511.92789200.1382.07399
1 INR0.01195520.01113040.0093843210.01644610.01809191.878160.019463

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty
1 CHF4.50136 PLN
5 CHF22.50680 PLN
10 CHF45.01360 PLN
20 CHF90.02720 PLN
50 CHF225.06800 PLN
100 CHF450.13600 PLN
250 CHF1125.34000 PLN
500 CHF2250.68000 PLN
1000 CHF4501.36000 PLN
2000 CHF9002.72000 PLN
5000 CHF22506.80000 PLN
10000 CHF45013.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swiss Franc
1 PLN0.22215 CHF
5 PLN1.11077 CHF
10 PLN2.22155 CHF
20 PLN4.44310 CHF
50 PLN11.10775 CHF
100 PLN22.21550 CHF
250 PLN55.53875 CHF
500 PLN111.07750 CHF
1000 PLN222.15500 CHF
2000 PLN444.31000 CHF
5000 PLN1110.77500 CHF
10000 PLN2221.55000 CHF