Swiss franc to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Moldovan leus is currently 19,652 today, reflecting a -0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.641% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 19,852 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 19,559 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.040% decrease in value.