Convert CHF to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 Swiss francs to Israeli new sheqels

20 chf
82.72 ils

SFr.1.000 CHF = ₪4.136 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:27
How to convert Swiss francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CHF4.13587 ILS
5 CHF20.67935 ILS
10 CHF41.35870 ILS
20 CHF82.71740 ILS
50 CHF206.79350 ILS
100 CHF413.58700 ILS
250 CHF1033.96750 ILS
500 CHF2067.93500 ILS
1000 CHF4135.87000 ILS
2000 CHF8271.74000 ILS
5000 CHF20679.35000 ILS
10000 CHF41358.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swiss Franc
1 ILS0.24179 CHF
5 ILS1.20894 CHF
10 ILS2.41787 CHF
20 ILS4.83574 CHF
50 ILS12.08935 CHF
100 ILS24.17870 CHF
250 ILS60.44675 CHF
500 ILS120.89350 CHF
1000 ILS241.78700 CHF
2000 ILS483.57400 CHF
5000 ILS1208.93500 CHF
10000 ILS2417.87000 CHF