Convert CHF to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 Swiss francs to Euros

50 chf
51.87 eur

SFr.1.000 CHF = €1.037 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78483.5971.3751.513156.9551.626
1 EUR1.07510.84389.8411.4781.626168.6851.748
1 GBP1.2751.1861106.5821.7531.928200.112.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8780.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1,03737 EUR
5 CHF5,18685 EUR
10 CHF10,37370 EUR
20 CHF20,74740 EUR
50 CHF51,86850 EUR
100 CHF103,73700 EUR
250 CHF259,34250 EUR
500 CHF518,68500 EUR
1000 CHF1.037,37000 EUR
2000 CHF2.074,74000 EUR
5000 CHF5.186,85000 EUR
10000 CHF10.373,70000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0,96398 CHF
5 EUR4,81988 CHF
10 EUR9,63975 CHF
20 EUR19,27950 CHF
50 EUR48,19875 CHF
100 EUR96,39750 CHF
250 EUR240,99375 CHF
500 EUR481,98750 CHF
1000 EUR963,97500 CHF
2000 EUR1.927,95000 CHF
5000 EUR4.819,87500 CHF
10000 EUR9.639,75000 CHF