Swiss franc to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 7,679 today, reflecting a -0.680% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.930% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 7,777 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 7,668 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.