500 Swiss francs to Bahraini dinars

Convert CHF to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 chf
210.106 bhd

SFr.1.000 CHF = .د.ب0.4202 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
How to convert Swiss francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 CHF0,42021 BHD
5 CHF2,10106 BHD
10 CHF4,20211 BHD
20 CHF8,40422 BHD
50 CHF21,01055 BHD
100 CHF42,02110 BHD
250 CHF105,05275 BHD
500 CHF210,10550 BHD
1000 CHF420,21100 BHD
2000 CHF840,42200 BHD
5000 CHF2.101,05500 BHD
10000 CHF4.202,11000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 BHD2,37976 CHF
5 BHD11,89880 CHF
10 BHD23,79760 CHF
20 BHD47,59520 CHF
50 BHD118,98800 CHF
100 BHD237,97600 CHF
250 BHD594,94000 CHF
500 BHD1.189,88000 CHF
1000 BHD2.379,76000 CHF
2000 BHD4.759,52000 CHF
5000 BHD11.898,80000 CHF
10000 BHD23.797,60000 CHF