1 Swiss franc to Azerbaijani manats

Convert CHF to AZN at the real exchange rate

1 chf
1.89 azn

SFr.1.000 CHF = man.1.894 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.930.78483.5961.3751.512156.991.626
1 EUR1.07510.84389.8451.4781.625168.7251.748
1 GBP1.2751.1861106.5891.7531.928200.172.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8780.019

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1,89441 AZN
5 CHF9,47205 AZN
10 CHF18,94410 AZN
20 CHF37,88820 AZN
50 CHF94,72050 AZN
100 CHF189,44100 AZN
250 CHF473,60250 AZN
500 CHF947,20500 AZN
1000 CHF1.894,41000 AZN
2000 CHF3.788,82000 AZN
5000 CHF9.472,05000 AZN
10000 CHF18.944,10000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0,52787 CHF
5 AZN2,63935 CHF
10 AZN5,27869 CHF
20 AZN10,55738 CHF
50 AZN26,39345 CHF
100 AZN52,78690 CHF
250 AZN131,96725 CHF
500 AZN263,93450 CHF
1000 AZN527,86900 CHF
2000 AZN1.055,73800 CHF
5000 AZN2.639,34500 CHF
10000 AZN5.278,69000 CHF