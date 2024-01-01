20 Swiss francs to Azerbaijani manats

Convert CHF to AZN at the real exchange rate

20 chf
37.88 azn

SFr.1.000 CHF = man.1.894 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
How to convert Swiss francs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1,89377 AZN
5 CHF9,46885 AZN
10 CHF18,93770 AZN
20 CHF37,87540 AZN
50 CHF94,68850 AZN
100 CHF189,37700 AZN
250 CHF473,44250 AZN
500 CHF946,88500 AZN
1000 CHF1.893,77000 AZN
2000 CHF3.787,54000 AZN
5000 CHF9.468,85000 AZN
10000 CHF18.937,70000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0,52805 CHF
5 AZN2,64023 CHF
10 AZN5,28046 CHF
20 AZN10,56092 CHF
50 AZN26,40230 CHF
100 AZN52,80460 CHF
250 AZN132,01150 CHF
500 AZN264,02300 CHF
1000 AZN528,04600 CHF
2000 AZN1.056,09200 CHF
5000 AZN2.640,23000 CHF
10000 AZN5.280,46000 CHF