Convert CHF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 Swiss franc to Aruban florins

1 chf
2.00 awg

SFr.1.000 CHF = ƒ1.996 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.930.78483.5921.3751.512156.9851.627
1 EUR1.07510.84389.841.4781.625168.721.748
1 GBP1.2751.1861106.5841.7531.928200.1642.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8780.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Aruban Florin
1 CHF1,99587 AWG
5 CHF9,97935 AWG
10 CHF19,95870 AWG
20 CHF39,91740 AWG
50 CHF99,79350 AWG
100 CHF199,58700 AWG
250 CHF498,96750 AWG
500 CHF997,93500 AWG
1000 CHF1.995,87000 AWG
2000 CHF3.991,74000 AWG
5000 CHF9.979,35000 AWG
10000 CHF19.958,70000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swiss Franc
1 AWG0,50103 CHF
5 AWG2,50517 CHF
10 AWG5,01034 CHF
20 AWG10,02068 CHF
50 AWG25,05170 CHF
100 AWG50,10340 CHF
250 AWG125,25850 CHF
500 AWG250,51700 CHF
1000 AWG501,03400 CHF
2000 AWG1.002,06800 CHF
5000 AWG2.505,17000 CHF
10000 AWG5.010,34000 CHF