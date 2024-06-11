Swiss franc to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Angolan kwanzas is currently 961,640 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.661% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 970,575 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 955,434 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.701% increase in value.