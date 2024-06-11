Canadian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 444,007 today, reflecting a 0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.759% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 444,007 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 439,863 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.299% increase in value.