Canadian dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 28.472 today, reflecting a 0.965% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.488% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 28.755 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 28.130 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.845% decrease in value.