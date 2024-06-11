Convert CAD to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 Canadian dollars to Philippine pesos

20 cad
853.21 php

C$1.000 CAD = ₱42.66 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 CAD42,66060 PHP
5 CAD213,30300 PHP
10 CAD426,60600 PHP
20 CAD853,21200 PHP
50 CAD2.133,03000 PHP
100 CAD4.266,06000 PHP
250 CAD10.665,15000 PHP
500 CAD21.330,30000 PHP
1000 CAD42.660,60000 PHP
2000 CAD85.321,20000 PHP
5000 CAD213.303,00000 PHP
10000 CAD426.606,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 PHP0,02344 CAD
5 PHP0,11720 CAD
10 PHP0,23441 CAD
20 PHP0,46882 CAD
50 PHP1,17204 CAD
100 PHP2,34408 CAD
250 PHP5,86020 CAD
500 PHP11,72040 CAD
1000 PHP23,44080 CAD
2000 PHP46,88160 CAD
5000 PHP117,20400 CAD
10000 PHP234,40800 CAD