Convert CAD to PHP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Philippine pesos

1,000 cad
42,688.80 php

C$1.000 CAD = ₱42.69 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
How to convert Canadian dollars to Philippine pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 CAD42,68880 PHP
5 CAD213,44400 PHP
10 CAD426,88800 PHP
20 CAD853,77600 PHP
50 CAD2.134,44000 PHP
100 CAD4.268,88000 PHP
250 CAD10.672,20000 PHP
500 CAD21.344,40000 PHP
1000 CAD42.688,80000 PHP
2000 CAD85.377,60000 PHP
5000 CAD213.444,00000 PHP
10000 CAD426.888,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 PHP0,02343 CAD
5 PHP0,11713 CAD
10 PHP0,23425 CAD
20 PHP0,46851 CAD
50 PHP1,17127 CAD
100 PHP2,34254 CAD
250 PHP5,85635 CAD
500 PHP11,71270 CAD
1000 PHP23,42540 CAD
2000 PHP46,85080 CAD
5000 PHP117,12700 CAD
10000 PHP234,25400 CAD