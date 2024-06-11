Convert CAD to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 Canadian dollars to Mauritian rupees

5 cad
172.55 mur

C$1.000 CAD = ₨34.51 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 CAD34,51060 MUR
5 CAD172,55300 MUR
10 CAD345,10600 MUR
20 CAD690,21200 MUR
50 CAD1.725,53000 MUR
100 CAD3.451,06000 MUR
250 CAD8.627,65000 MUR
500 CAD17.255,30000 MUR
1000 CAD34.510,60000 MUR
2000 CAD69.021,20000 MUR
5000 CAD172.553,00000 MUR
10000 CAD345.106,00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 MUR0,02898 CAD
5 MUR0,14488 CAD
10 MUR0,28977 CAD
20 MUR0,57953 CAD
50 MUR1,44883 CAD
100 MUR2,89766 CAD
250 MUR7,24415 CAD
500 MUR14,48830 CAD
1000 MUR28,97660 CAD
2000 MUR57,95320 CAD
5000 MUR144,88300 CAD
10000 MUR289,76600 CAD