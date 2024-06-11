Canadian dollar to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Lesotho lotis is currently 13,504 today, reflecting a -1.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.966% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 13,891 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 13,504 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.496% decrease in value.