دولار كندي إلى ليسوتو exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى ليسوتو is currently ١٣٫٢٧٢ today, reflecting a 1.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.160% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى ليسوتو has fluctuated between a high of ١٣٫٣١٢ on 17-06-2024 and a low of ١٣٫٠٦٦ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.538% increase in value.