Convert CAD to HNL at the real exchange rate

5 Canadian dollars to Honduran lempiras

5 cad
89.75 hnl

C$1.000 CAD = L17.95 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5770.9320.785278.61.5147.25458.754
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.70710.842299.0351.6257.78663.064
1 GBP1.274106.5141.1871355.0621.939.24574.879

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 CAD17,95080 HNL
5 CAD89,75400 HNL
10 CAD179,50800 HNL
20 CAD359,01600 HNL
50 CAD897,54000 HNL
100 CAD1.795,08000 HNL
250 CAD4.487,70000 HNL
500 CAD8.975,40000 HNL
1000 CAD17.950,80000 HNL
2000 CAD35.901,60000 HNL
5000 CAD89.754,00000 HNL
10000 CAD179.508,00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Canadian Dollar
1 HNL0,05571 CAD
5 HNL0,27854 CAD
10 HNL0,55708 CAD
20 HNL1,11416 CAD
50 HNL2,78540 CAD
100 HNL5,57079 CAD
250 HNL13,92697 CAD
500 HNL27,85395 CAD
1000 HNL55,70790 CAD
2000 HNL111,41580 CAD
5000 HNL278,53950 CAD
10000 HNL557,07900 CAD