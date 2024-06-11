Convert CAD to HNL at the real exchange rate

1 Canadian dollar to Honduran lempiras

1 cad
17.95 hnl

C$1.000 CAD = L17.95 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 CAD17.94950 HNL
5 CAD89.74750 HNL
10 CAD179.49500 HNL
20 CAD358.99000 HNL
50 CAD897.47500 HNL
100 CAD1794.95000 HNL
250 CAD4487.37500 HNL
500 CAD8974.75000 HNL
1000 CAD17949.50000 HNL
2000 CAD35899.00000 HNL
5000 CAD89747.50000 HNL
10000 CAD179495.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Canadian Dollar
1 HNL0.05571 CAD
5 HNL0.27856 CAD
10 HNL0.55712 CAD
20 HNL1.11424 CAD
50 HNL2.78560 CAD
100 HNL5.57120 CAD
250 HNL13.92800 CAD
500 HNL27.85600 CAD
1000 HNL55.71200 CAD
2000 HNL111.42400 CAD
5000 HNL278.56000 CAD
10000 HNL557.12000 CAD