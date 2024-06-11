Canadian dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 17.950 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.518% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 18.125 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 17.935 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 0.423% increase in value.