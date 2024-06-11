amount-spellout.10000 Canadian dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert CAD to GBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 cad
5,698.51 gbp

C$1.000 CAD = £0.5699 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5990.9310.785278.61.5157.25458.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.78110.843299.2021.6277.79163.121
1 GBP1.274106.5341.1871355.0341.9319.24574.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 CAD0,56985 GBP
5 CAD2,84926 GBP
10 CAD5,69851 GBP
20 CAD11,39702 GBP
50 CAD28,49255 GBP
100 CAD56,98510 GBP
250 CAD142,46275 GBP
500 CAD284,92550 GBP
1000 CAD569,85100 GBP
2000 CAD1.139,70200 GBP
5000 CAD2.849,25500 GBP
10000 CAD5.698,51000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Canadian Dollar
1 GBP1,75484 CAD
5 GBP8,77420 CAD
10 GBP17,54840 CAD
20 GBP35,09680 CAD
50 GBP87,74200 CAD
100 GBP175,48400 CAD
250 GBP438,71000 CAD
500 GBP877,42000 CAD
1000 GBP1.754,84000 CAD
2000 GBP3.509,68000 CAD
5000 GBP8.774,20000 CAD
10000 GBP17.548,40000 CAD