Convert CAD to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Canadian dollars to Euros

5,000 cad
3,380.88 eur

C$1.000 CAD = €0.6762 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
How to convert Canadian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Euro
1 CAD0,67618 EUR
5 CAD3,38087 EUR
10 CAD6,76175 EUR
20 CAD13,52350 EUR
50 CAD33,80875 EUR
100 CAD67,61750 EUR
250 CAD169,04375 EUR
500 CAD338,08750 EUR
1000 CAD676,17500 EUR
2000 CAD1.352,35000 EUR
5000 CAD3.380,87500 EUR
10000 CAD6.761,75000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Canadian Dollar
1 EUR1,47891 CAD
5 EUR7,39455 CAD
10 EUR14,78910 CAD
20 EUR29,57820 CAD
50 EUR73,94550 CAD
100 EUR147,89100 CAD
250 EUR369,72750 CAD
500 EUR739,45500 CAD
1000 EUR1.478,91000 CAD
2000 EUR2.957,82000 CAD
5000 EUR7.394,55000 CAD
10000 EUR14.789,10000 CAD