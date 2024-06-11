500 Canadian dollars to Chilean pesos

Convert CAD to CLP at the real exchange rate

500 cad
3,34,247 clp

C$1.000 CAD = $668.5 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5680.9310.785278.61.5167.25458.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.72710.843299.1331.6287.78963.106
1 GBP1.274106.4831.1871354.9921.9329.24374.89

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 CAD668,49400 CLP
5 CAD3.342,47000 CLP
10 CAD6.684,94000 CLP
20 CAD13.369,88000 CLP
50 CAD33.424,70000 CLP
100 CAD66.849,40000 CLP
250 CAD167.123,50000 CLP
500 CAD334.247,00000 CLP
1000 CAD668.494,00000 CLP
2000 CAD1.336.988,00000 CLP
5000 CAD3.342.470,00000 CLP
10000 CAD6.684.940,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 CLP0,00150 CAD
5 CLP0,00748 CAD
10 CLP0,01496 CAD
20 CLP0,02992 CAD
50 CLP0,07480 CAD
100 CLP0,14959 CAD
250 CLP0,37398 CAD
500 CLP0,74795 CAD
1000 CLP1,49590 CAD
2000 CLP2,99180 CAD
5000 CLP7,47950 CAD
10000 CLP14,95900 CAD