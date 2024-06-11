2,000 Canadian dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert CAD to BRL at the real exchange rate

2,000 cad
7,776.72 brl

C$1.000 CAD = R$3.888 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5570.9310.784278.61.5157.25458.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07589.78610.843299.371.6287.79563.156
1 GBP1.275106.5141.1861355.1451.9319.24774.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3,88836 BRL
5 CAD19,44180 BRL
10 CAD38,88360 BRL
20 CAD77,76720 BRL
50 CAD194,41800 BRL
100 CAD388,83600 BRL
250 CAD972,09000 BRL
500 CAD1.944,18000 BRL
1000 CAD3.888,36000 BRL
2000 CAD7.776,72000 BRL
5000 CAD19.441,80000 BRL
10000 CAD38.883,60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0,25718 CAD
5 BRL1,28589 CAD
10 BRL2,57178 CAD
20 BRL5,14356 CAD
50 BRL12,85890 CAD
100 BRL25,71780 CAD
250 BRL64,29450 CAD
500 BRL128,58900 CAD
1000 BRL257,17800 CAD
2000 BRL514,35600 CAD
5000 BRL1.285,89000 CAD
10000 BRL2.571,78000 CAD