Australian dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 25.909 today, reflecting a 0.945% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.057% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 26.095 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 25.552 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.849% decrease in value.