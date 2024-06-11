Australian dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1.725,980 today, reflecting a 0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.081% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1.737,870 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.716,170 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.644% decrease in value.