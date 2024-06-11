5,000 Australian dollars to Turkish liras

Convert AUD to TRY at the real exchange rate

5,000 aud
1,06,920 try

A$1.000 AUD = TL21.38 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.5990.9311.627157.0651.3751.353
1 GBP1.2741106.5181.1862.074200.1241.7521.724
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.81911.749168.751.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 AUD21,38400 TRY
5 AUD106,92000 TRY
10 AUD213,84000 TRY
20 AUD427,68000 TRY
50 AUD1.069,20000 TRY
100 AUD2.138,40000 TRY
250 AUD5.346,00000 TRY
500 AUD10.692,00000 TRY
1000 AUD21.384,00000 TRY
2000 AUD42.768,00000 TRY
5000 AUD106.920,00000 TRY
10000 AUD213.840,00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Australian Dollar
1 TRY0,04676 AUD
5 TRY0,23382 AUD
10 TRY0,46764 AUD
20 TRY0,93528 AUD
50 TRY2,33819 AUD
100 TRY4,67638 AUD
250 TRY11,69095 AUD
500 TRY23,38190 AUD
1000 TRY46,76380 AUD
2000 TRY93,52760 AUD
5000 TRY233,81900 AUD
10000 TRY467,63800 AUD