Convert AUD to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 Australian dollars to Singapore dollars

50 aud
44.70 sgd

A$1.000 AUD = S$0.8940 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6030.9311.628157.0751.3761.353
1 GBP1.2741106.4731.1852.073200.0431.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.81511.749168.741.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 AUD0,89403 SGD
5 AUD4,47012 SGD
10 AUD8,94025 SGD
20 AUD17,88050 SGD
50 AUD44,70125 SGD
100 AUD89,40250 SGD
250 AUD223,50625 SGD
500 AUD447,01250 SGD
1000 AUD894,02500 SGD
2000 AUD1.788,05000 SGD
5000 AUD4.470,12500 SGD
10000 AUD8.940,25000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SGD1,11854 AUD
5 SGD5,59270 AUD
10 SGD11,18540 AUD
20 SGD22,37080 AUD
50 SGD55,92700 AUD
100 SGD111,85400 AUD
250 SGD279,63500 AUD
500 SGD559,27000 AUD
1000 SGD1.118,54000 AUD
2000 SGD2.237,08000 AUD
5000 SGD5.592,70000 AUD
10000 SGD11.185,40000 AUD