100 Australian dollars to Panamanian balboas

Convert AUD to PAB at the real exchange rate

100 aud
66.03 pab

A$1.000 AUD = B/.0.6603 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78560883.60790.931051.62933157.1751.376151.35345
1 GBP1.27291106.4241.185152.07397200.0681.75171.72281
1 INR0.01196060.0093963310.0111360.01948771.879910.01645960.0161881
1 EUR1.074050.84377589.799111.74998168.8051.478051.45367

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 AUD0.66030 PAB
5 AUD3.30150 PAB
10 AUD6.60300 PAB
20 AUD13.20600 PAB
50 AUD33.01500 PAB
100 AUD66.03000 PAB
250 AUD165.07500 PAB
500 AUD330.15000 PAB
1000 AUD660.30000 PAB
2000 AUD1320.60000 PAB
5000 AUD3301.50000 PAB
10000 AUD6603.00000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Australian Dollar
1 PAB1.51446 AUD
5 PAB7.57230 AUD
10 PAB15.14460 AUD
20 PAB30.28920 AUD
50 PAB75.72300 AUD
100 PAB151.44600 AUD
250 PAB378.61500 AUD
500 PAB757.23000 AUD
1000 PAB1514.46000 AUD
2000 PAB3028.92000 AUD
5000 PAB7572.30000 AUD
10000 PAB15144.60000 AUD