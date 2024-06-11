Australian dollar to Panamanian balboas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Panamanian balboas is currently 0,660 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.610% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Panamanian balboas has fluctuated between a high of 0,668 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,658 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.