1,000 aud
3,114.78 myr

A$1.000 AUD = RM3.115 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AUD3,11478 MYR
5 AUD15,57390 MYR
10 AUD31,14780 MYR
20 AUD62,29560 MYR
50 AUD155,73900 MYR
100 AUD311,47800 MYR
250 AUD778,69500 MYR
500 AUD1.557,39000 MYR
1000 AUD3.114,78000 MYR
2000 AUD6.229,56000 MYR
5000 AUD15.573,90000 MYR
10000 AUD31.147,80000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Australian Dollar
1 MYR0,32105 AUD
5 MYR1,60525 AUD
10 MYR3,21050 AUD
20 MYR6,42100 AUD
50 MYR16,05250 AUD
100 MYR32,10500 AUD
250 MYR80,26250 AUD
500 MYR160,52500 AUD
1000 MYR321,05000 AUD
2000 MYR642,10000 AUD
5000 MYR1.605,25000 AUD
10000 MYR3.210,50000 AUD