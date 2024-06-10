1 Australian dollar to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AUD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 aud
3.11 myr

A$1.000 AUD = RM3.115 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AUD3,11454 MYR
5 AUD15,57270 MYR
10 AUD31,14540 MYR
20 AUD62,29080 MYR
50 AUD155,72700 MYR
100 AUD311,45400 MYR
250 AUD778,63500 MYR
500 AUD1.557,27000 MYR
1000 AUD3.114,54000 MYR
2000 AUD6.229,08000 MYR
5000 AUD15.572,70000 MYR
10000 AUD31.145,40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Australian Dollar
1 MYR0,32108 AUD
5 MYR1,60538 AUD
10 MYR3,21075 AUD
20 MYR6,42150 AUD
50 MYR16,05375 AUD
100 MYR32,10750 AUD
250 MYR80,26875 AUD
500 MYR160,53750 AUD
1000 MYR321,07500 AUD
2000 MYR642,15000 AUD
5000 MYR1.605,37500 AUD
10000 MYR3.210,75000 AUD