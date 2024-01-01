amount-spellout.1000 Australian dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert AUD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
1,02,627 jmd

A$1.000 AUD = J$102.6 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6240.9311.63157.3751.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4571.1862.075200.3461.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8820.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.79111.75168.981.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 AUD102,62700 JMD
5 AUD513,13500 JMD
10 AUD1.026,27000 JMD
20 AUD2.052,54000 JMD
50 AUD5.131,35000 JMD
100 AUD10.262,70000 JMD
250 AUD25.656,75000 JMD
500 AUD51.313,50000 JMD
1000 AUD102.627,00000 JMD
2000 AUD205.254,00000 JMD
5000 AUD513.135,00000 JMD
10000 AUD1.026.270,00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 JMD0,00974 AUD
5 JMD0,04872 AUD
10 JMD0,09744 AUD
20 JMD0,19488 AUD
50 JMD0,48720 AUD
100 JMD0,97440 AUD
250 JMD2,43601 AUD
500 JMD4,87202 AUD
1000 JMD9,74403 AUD
2000 JMD19,48806 AUD
5000 JMD48,72015 AUD
10000 JMD97,44030 AUD