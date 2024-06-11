Australian dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 102,635 today, reflecting a -0.121% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.595% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 104,021 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 102,409 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.