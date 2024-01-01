100 Australian dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert AUD to HRK at the real exchange rate

100 aud
463.33 hrk

A$1.000 AUD = kn4.633 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 AUD4,63326 HRK
5 AUD23,16630 HRK
10 AUD46,33260 HRK
20 AUD92,66520 HRK
50 AUD231,66300 HRK
100 AUD463,32600 HRK
250 AUD1.158,31500 HRK
500 AUD2.316,63000 HRK
1000 AUD4.633,26000 HRK
2000 AUD9.266,52000 HRK
5000 AUD23.166,30000 HRK
10000 AUD46.332,60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Australian Dollar
1 HRK0,21583 AUD
5 HRK1,07916 AUD
10 HRK2,15831 AUD
20 HRK4,31662 AUD
50 HRK10,79155 AUD
100 HRK21,58310 AUD
250 HRK53,95775 AUD
500 HRK107,91550 AUD
1000 HRK215,83100 AUD
2000 HRK431,66200 AUD
5000 HRK1.079,15500 AUD
10000 HRK2.158,31000 AUD