50 aud
3,086.52 all

A$1.000 AUD = Lek61.73 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.5960.9321.633157.2151.3781.354
1 GBP1.2721106.3051.1862.077199.9221.7521.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0720.84389.65311.751168.6051.4781.452

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 AUD61,73040 ALL
5 AUD308,65200 ALL
10 AUD617,30400 ALL
20 AUD1.234,60800 ALL
50 AUD3.086,52000 ALL
100 AUD6.173,04000 ALL
250 AUD15.432,60000 ALL
500 AUD30.865,20000 ALL
1000 AUD61.730,40000 ALL
2000 AUD123.460,80000 ALL
5000 AUD308.652,00000 ALL
10000 AUD617.304,00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Australian Dollar
1 ALL0,01620 AUD
5 ALL0,08100 AUD
10 ALL0,16200 AUD
20 ALL0,32399 AUD
50 ALL0,80997 AUD
100 ALL1,61995 AUD
250 ALL4,04987 AUD
500 ALL8,09975 AUD
1000 ALL16,19950 AUD
2000 ALL32,39900 AUD
5000 ALL80,99750 AUD
10000 ALL161,99500 AUD