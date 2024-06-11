Australian dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Albanian leks is currently 61,727 today, reflecting a 0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.731% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 61,754 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 61,094 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.334% decrease in value.