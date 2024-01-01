Convert AMD to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 Armenian drams to Euros

50 amd
0.12 eur

֏1.000 AMD = €0.002399 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
How to convert Armenian drams to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Euro
1 AMD0,00240 EUR
5 AMD0,01199 EUR
10 AMD0,02399 EUR
20 AMD0,04798 EUR
50 AMD0,11995 EUR
100 AMD0,23990 EUR
250 AMD0,59974 EUR
500 AMD1,19948 EUR
1000 AMD2,39896 EUR
2000 AMD4,79792 EUR
5000 AMD11,99480 EUR
10000 AMD23,98960 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Armenian Dram
1 EUR416,84800 AMD
5 EUR2.084,24000 AMD
10 EUR4.168,48000 AMD
20 EUR8.336,96000 AMD
50 EUR20.842,40000 AMD
100 EUR41.684,80000 AMD
250 EUR104.212,00000 AMD
500 EUR208.424,00000 AMD
1000 EUR416.848,00000 AMD
2000 EUR833.696,00000 AMD
5000 EUR2.084.240,00000 AMD
10000 EUR4.168.480,00000 AMD